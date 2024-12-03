2024 marks electoral firsts for women, minorities

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 2024 electoral cycle has officially come to a close. This election was filled with many notable electoral firsts for women and minorities nationwide.

Vice President Kamala Harris was among 2024’s historic firsts, as she was the first Black, Asian American woman to win a major presidential nomination.

According to the Associated Press, Harris lost the race to President-elect Donald Trump, gaining 226 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 312.

Sarah McBride, a Deleware native, made progress this year as the first openly transgender person elected to the House of Representatives. McBride, 34, was previously a Delaware state senator. Advocating for LGBTQ rights, non-discrimination protections, health care access and paid family and medical leave, McBride has an extensive background in progressive policies.

Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester were elected to the Senate, becoming the first pair of Black women to serve in the Senate simultaneously. Alsobrooks will represent Maryland, while Rochester will represent Delaware.

The women will be sworn into office next year, making them the 13th and 14th Black senators to serve in the Senate since 1870. There have been three previous Black female senators, including Harris.

Andy Kim is the first Korean American elected into the Senate, representing his home state of New Jersey. The seat Kim won was held by previous Sen. Robert Menendez, who resigned from office after being indicted and convicted of federal crimes.

Republican Bernie Moreno will become the first Latin American to represent Ohio in the Senate after his win against the Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Moreno became a U.S. citizen at 18 years old and later moved to Ohio, where he became a prolific businessman.