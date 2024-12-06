Annual Celebration of Lights sets Christmas season alight

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

First Lady Misty Wainwright kicked off the second annual Celebration of Lights on Tuesday night by lighting the Christmas tree outside the Student Union.

The night featured Christmas-themed activities, such as cookie decorating and riding a mechanical bull dressed as a reindeer. Students could buy food from a pair of food trucks and receive hot chocolate from a stand outside.

DJ Trigga Trey, who frequently works at SLU events, provided music throughout the night.

Several groups of students participated in the Celebration of Lights’ gingerbread house decoration contest. At the end of the night, the group E21 won the competition.

Sophomore accounting major Scott Delone said he enjoyed the night’s festivities, which was his first time attending the Celebration of Lights.

“Everything around here is amazing. It feels like a family vibe and I’m happy to be here with my friends,” Delone said.

Sophomore health science major Eric Simon expressed a similar sentiment, saying he enjoyed seeing everyone dancing and having a nice time.