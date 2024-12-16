The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

FBI investigating targeted threats toward minority Americans

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor December 16, 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the wake of the 2024 presidential election, racist and homophobic text messages have circulated in major cities around the United States. Beginning the day following the election, Black Americans reported receiving text messages from unknown sources. 

The texts towards Black Americans involve the following: Greetings, you have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 1:00 pm SHARP with your belongings. Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Brown Van, be prepared to be searched down once you’ve entered the plantation. You are in Plantation Group C. Good day. and searched  Texts targeted towards Latino and LGBTQ+ Americans were similar, with statements reporting individuals had been selected for deportation or ‘re-education.’ The subjects of these texts ranged from adults, teens and children.

Attorney generals in several states have come forward to comment on the large string of text messages Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement revealing the depth of her team’s investigation into the matter.

“My cyber team at the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation has discovered that some of these vile & racist spam messages can be traced back to a VPN in Poland. At this time, they have found no original source – meaning they could have originated from any bad actor state in the region or the world. We will continue to investigate,” Murrill said. 

The FBI is also investigating the origin of these text messages alongside the Federal Communications Committee (FCC) and the Justice Department and encourages anyone who received one of these texts to report it to them. The texts have been confirmed to have been sent in at least 32 states. 

Some of the texts were sent via TextNow, a free service provider allowing for calls and texts to be made from burner phones. Many of the texts screenshotted by recipients show how they were addressed by name in the messages. This is likely due to the senders having collected personal data and inputting it into machine learning algorithms to gain demographic information. Derrick Hill, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, received a text shortly after the election and found the message unnerving. 

“I just was in disbelief, was startled. I was shocked, I was really just appalled that somebody would do this and think it’s funny, you know,” Hill said.

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter also released a statement calling out these messages as vile and disturbing. 

“It is deeply disturbing to learn that vile, racist, and threatening messages are being directed at young African Americans across our nation, including on our college campuses. Such acts of hatred have no place in our society. They are an affront to the principles of equality, respect, and unity that form the very foundation of our democracy,” Carter said.

If you or anyone was the recipient of one of these messages, the FBI encourages you to contact them by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Sophomore theatre major Daphne Hudson received a mini Roomie during the second annual Celebration of Lights.
Annual Celebration of Lights sets Christmas season alight
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a forum on abortion policy. (April 26, 2023)
2024 marks electoral firsts for women, minorities
Learn more about Narcan and save lives
Learn more about Narcan and save lives
SLU Rugby battles against Vanderbilt, ultimately losing on a controversial postgame ruling. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024)
Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive
Students gather around the banners and engage in discussions with the members of Consuming Fire Fellowship Church.
SLU students clash with preachers' on-campus demonstrations
Person of interest seen riding bike near CSTB building. Courtesy of Southeastern security cameras
UPD searching for burglary suspect
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal