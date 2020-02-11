Columbia brings comic operetta
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The start of a new semester brought students and guest director Rachel Harris onto the stage of a local theatre to perform a century-old operetta.
University students performed “Die Fledermaus” at The Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 6-7.
The production is a comic operetta composed by Johann Strauss II, centered around a couple experiencing infidelity within their marriage.
The three-act show was put on by the Opera/Music Theatre Workshop.
Ryan Blanchfield, a senior music major, played Frank, warden of the local jail, in the show. Although the cast rehearsed for three months, Blanchfield elaborated on the impact of performing in front of a live audience.
“There’s something about a live audience that you can’t stimulate in rehearsal,” said Blanchfield. “You get all of the cogs together, and it’s like just missing that one last little nudge across the finish line. And then you put the audience in front of you, and they’re laughing, and it gives you this adrenaline high that is impossible to replicate.”
The talent of students this year led to the production of “Die Fledermaus,” according to Blanchfield.
“We did this show because I think the directors realized that we had talent in place this year to do a bigger show,” mentioned Blanchfield.
Cameron Bradley, a senior music major, commented on the improvements he noticed from his colleagues.
“Each performance is pretty different,” said Bradley. “They have improved their being able to keep in time and everything. I know a lot of these vocalists, and it’s amazing seeing them becoming opera and singing onstage.”
As a student who has attended many university performances, Bradley elaborated on the importance of attending them.
“I’ve been attending operas at Southeastern since I got here actually, because in my opinion, I think supporting music everywhere is just a gift that everybody should do at least once in their lifetime,” said Bradley.
Elana Guillory is a Visual Arts major and lives in Ponchatoula. She began working as a reporter for The Lions Roar in the Fall of 2019. Elana has a passion...
Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.