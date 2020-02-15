Student Support Services to host series of workshops and study halls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the new semester kicks into gear, students begin to feel the pressure of keeping up with their busy schedules. Classes, extracurricular activities and work often pile up quicker than one can expect. Stress is a college student’s worst enemy.

To help students level off this pressure, Student Support Services is preparing to host a series of workshops and study halls to help students throughout the semester.

SSS is an academic success and support program, financially supported through the United States Department of Education and the Office of Special Projects/TRIO.

The ultimate goal of SSS is the retention and graduation of its participants. Services include tutoring, mentoring, academic career planning, financial aid, graduate school counseling, and cultural events. Eligible participants are offered services free of charge.

Additionally, workshops and study halls are resources available for everybody to use.

June Taylor, director of SSS, shared that the participant does not necessarily have to be a student.

“We get students to come in, and you don’t actually have to be a student to participate,” said Taylor. “We like for you to be, but when you come in, we tell you more about our services and hope you’ll become a participant.”

After its growing popularity during the fall semester, the service program is being offered once again. The workshops and study halls are designed to help students enhance their skills which can range from academic success and overcoming test anxiety, to financial literacy and career exploration.

Upcoming events include but are not limited to ‘Study Skills That Stick,’ ‘Getting the Most Out of Online Classes’ and ‘Financial Literacy: Money Sense.’

Taylor shared how she thinks the workshops will benefit students.

“We knew our students needed to take advantage of our services,” shared Taylor. “The workshop actually helps them with study skills, time management and test preparation.”

The scheduled dates for the workshops are: Feb. 12, March 11, March 18, April 1 and April 29, while those for study halls are: Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 4, March 25, April 8 and April 22.

The workshops will be held in Room 2218 of the Student Union and the study halls will be held in Room 2217 of the Student Union. Each event will run from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m.

“Most times during the day, they are in class, and they have other things, other appointments that interfere with a workshop during the day, so we decided to do them in the afternoon,” stated Taylor.