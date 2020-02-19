Farmer’s Market brings local businesses to campus

Reconnect Farmer's Market was held in front of the Student Union on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and faculty could browse sample and purchase a variety of goods.

The Reconnect Farmer’s Market has returned to campus for the first time this semester.

Sponsored by the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, the Reconnect Sustainability Organization hosted a group of local artists and vendors outside of the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These businesses have the opportunity to sell their products to students and faculty.

Jena Pendarvis, a 2015 alumna and the owner and founder of The Sugar Press, brought her business to the Reconnect market for the third time. She commented on the importance of supporting small businesses.

“I think that it’s an investment in your community,” shared Pendarvis. “I think it’s also a good way to support homemakers, people who need other incomes or do it as hobbies. I’m a stay-at-home mom, so this is the way that I get to stay home with my child and have a little more income.”

Kailee Gilbride, artist and owner of Daizy Chainz Art, has sold her work at the Hammond Farmer’s Market for two years. This was her first time selling art at the university’s market.

Gilbride expressed her belief that shopping locally is better for small communities.

“Most people want to shop at Juban, people want to shop in Covington and Mandeville,” said Gilbride. “But if you don’t actually see how great Hammond can be, we can’t get better businesses to build bigger towns. We have a lot of foot traffic, but a lot of people are shopping other places. Once you realize how great Hammond is, we’ll be able to build a better community.”

The next Reconnect Farmer’s Market will take place on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Student Union.