Crime Log
Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department
3/8/2020 at 11:17 P.M. – North Oak Street – Driving While Intoxicated, Traffic Violations
3/9/2020 at 4:04 P.M. – Washington Hall – Harassment
3/10/2020 at 9:13 A.M. – Student Union – Theft
3/9/2020 at 7:30 P.M. – Village – Criminal Mischief
3/10/2020 at 5:00 P.M. – St. Tammany Hall Lot – Traffic Crash
3/11/2020 at 4:02 A.M. – University Avenue – Minor in Possession of Alcohol
3/11/2020 at 1:45 P.M. – Railroad Lot – Traffic Crash
3/11/2020 at 4:05 P.M. – Cardinal Newman Hall – Possession of Marijuana
3/12/2020 at 3:05 A.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrants/Fugitive
3/12/2020 at 3:23 A.M. – University Avenue – Resisting an Officer with Force, Obstruction of Justice, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Outstanding Arrest Warrants/Fugitive
3/12/2020 at 1:08 P.M. – North Oak Street – Traffic Crash
3/12/2020 at 2:33 P.M. – North Oak Street – Traffic Crash
3/12/2020 at 9:34 P.M. – Tangipahoa Hall – Possession of Marijuana
3/13/2020 at 1:27 A.M. – Pine Street Lot – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
3/13/2020 at 2:41 A.M. – Railroad Avenue – Driving While Intoxicated, Traffic Violations
3/11/2020 at 7:15 A.M. – SGA Drive – Hit and Run
3/15/2020 at 4:41 A.M. – University Avenue – Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container, Traffic Violations
3/15/2020 at 5:10 P.M. – North Oak Park – Traffic Crash
3/16/2020 at 12:10 P.M. – D. Vickers Hall – Trespassing, Outstanding Arrest Warrants
3/17/2020 at 12:28 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Cyberstalking
3/17/2020 at 7:05 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Possession of Marijuana
3/18/2020 at 10:01 A.M. – Pride Hall – Trespassing
