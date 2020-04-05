Crime Log
3/16/2020 at 12:10 P.M. – D. Vickers Hall – Trespassing, Outstanding Arrest Warrants
3/17/2020 at 12:28 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Cyberstalking
3/17/2020 at 7:05 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Possession of Marijuana
3/18/2020 at 10:01 A.M. – Pride Hall – Trespassing
3/21/2020 at 5:02 P.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrants/Fugitive
3/22/2020 at 6:00 P.M. – Parking Garage – Criminal Damage to Property
3/19/2020 at 3:30 P.M. – Computer Science and Technology – Burglary
3/23/2020 at 12:24 P.M. – Pride Hall Lot – Traffic Crash
3/24/2020 at 11:05 P.M. – Fayard Hall – Remaining After Forbidden
2/2/2020 at 12:00 P.M. – Louisiana Hall – Theft
3/26/2020 at 3:02 A.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrants/Fugitive
