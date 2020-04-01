RAs staying to aid residents

As part of the university’s effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, residential students were encouraged to move out and return home.

University Housing remains open, and some resident assistants are still working to ensure the safety of their residents.

Nicholas Efferson, sophomore business administration major, is a second-semester RA in Louisiana Hall. Efferson shared why he decided to stay on campus during this time.

“I know this is a trying time for most everyone with the switch to online classes and Housing having to move out residents,” said Efferson. “The area coordinators and all pro-staff have been working tirelessly, but they need help from us as RA’s, and I stayed in hopes of bringing some weight off their shoulders in light of them having to work overtime these past few weeks.”

Efferson mentioned the hardest part of staying on campus is being away from his friends and family.

“They always miss me and are very vocal about it,” shared Efferson. “Living on campus has helped me to discipline myself and mature in a lot of areas. They are only 45 minutes away, so when I’m not busy here on campus with duty or backup I go home and spend time with everyone back home.”