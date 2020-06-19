Library launches “Sims 2-Geaux” curbside pickup

Sims Memorial Library is providing curbside pick-up services for students to access physical collections, technology and equipment.

The Sims Memorial Library is now offering a new program to continue its services despite its closure.

On June 1, the library began “Sims 2-Geaux” curbside pickup, a service that allows university students, faculty, staff and community borrowers to access the library’s collection while maintaining social distancing measures.

Books, technology and equipment are available for pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer. All transactions of items will require no contact. Technology and equipment will be available for university students only.

Angela Dunnington, head of access services, elaborated on the purpose of the new curbside pickup service.

“‘Sims 2-Geaux’ curbside pickup service brings together several library services under one name, aimed at connecting Southeastern Louisiana University with library resources they need for academic or leisure needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Dunnington.

Dunnington shared why the library decided to offer this program.

“With the closure of Sims Memorial Library due to COVID-19, the library wanted to offer Southeastern users a way to access the physical collections, technology and equipment through a curbside pickup service,” said Dunnington.

In order to request an item for pickup, users must fill out the “Sims-2-Geaux” Curbside Pickup request form found on the university’s website. After the form is completed, users will receive an email informing them when their requested items will be available for pickup.

Once the items are available, users are instructed to park in front of the library on SGA Drive and call the circulation desk. Library staff will leave the requested items on a designated table. A W number or library card is required to pick up items.

Dunnington described how the library staff will be assisting in this process.

“Library staff search the shelves, pull the requested materials and check them out using the user’s Southeastern ID or community borrowing card,” shared Dunnington. “When all items are collected, the staff will email to inform users that the items can be picked up.”

Dunnington shared that the program has been successful so far.

“This pilot program has been hugely popular by the campus community based on the number of requests filled in the first week of launching the new service,” said Dunnington.

While the date and procedure of reopening during the fall semester remain uncertain, Dunnington explained that the library plans to offer this program for the foreseeable future.

“The Sims 2-Geaux curbside pickup service will remain available while the library is closed to the public,” shared Dunnington. “Plans to offer a book pickup service when the library reopens are currently being planned.”

Curbside pickup is offered during the following hours over the summer: Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.