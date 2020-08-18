Fitness Room now offers new equipment

The Pennington Student Activity Center has added different equipments for students to use. A MAtrix Aura 8-Stack Multi Gym, two rowers and an Inspire Cardio Strider are among the new collection.

At the beginning of July, the Pennington Student Activity Center began offering access to a new set of equipment in the Fitness Room.

The purchasing process began around two years ago, and the new equipment provides more opportunities and more space for members to exercise.

Seth Thomas, director of recreational sports and wellness, detailed the sorts of new equipment the gym has added to the Fitness Room.

“We have added two new Matrix power racks with platforms,” explained Thomas. “The racks are connected by incline and decline ladders. They have a dip stand along with two landmine connections, jamming arms and two battle rope connectors.”

A Matrix Aura 8-Stack Multi Gym, two rowers and an Inspire Cardio Strider have also been added to The REC’s collection.

Thomas explained how the equipment was financed.

Advertisement

“The funds came from our reserve account, which is where leftover funds from each year roll into savings,” said Thomas. “Overall, the equipment cost close to $40,000.”

In addition, Thomas emphasized the importance of the new equipment and the opportunities it offers.

“The new, top-of-the-line equipment provides students the opportunity to increase their physical fitness with innovative exercises that provide high intensity training, strength training and cardiovascular training opportunities,” expressed Thomas.

Pennington staff members toured different facilities around the state, such as collegiate centers and private gyms, to research equipment.

“We also attended the 2018 Athletic Business Fitness EXPO, the 2019 National Intramural Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) Conference and Fitness EXPO to research fitness trends and equipment,” stated Thomas.

Daniel “Emile” Stretcher Jr., a senior communication major, is a student worker at the Pennington. He explained that the process of gaining new equipment has been in the works for a while.

“It’s kind of been in the works because we’re always looking for new ways to improve our facilities,” said Stretcher.

For those who might not be familiar with the Pennington, Stretcher provided a summary of the equipment and services offered.

“The REC is the workout facility, first and foremost,” expressed Stretcher. “It houses multiple areas of fitness equipment, free weights and exercise machines—all kinds of stuff. Along the back, we have four full length basketball courts and two workout studios.

In the face of Pennington’s reopening, Stretcher detailed how operations at the Fitness Room are going.

“Our Fitness Room is open now, and we have things set up through the entire facility—markers set on which ways to walk, different machines shut down and keeping everyone safe,” explained Stretcher.

Though the new operations are different than usual, Stretcher emphasized how glad he is to be back at work.

“I know for a fact that a lot of people are happy to be back,” expressed Stretcher. “I’m happy to be back in my office, and my coworkers are glad to be back in the REC. It’s a good kind of atmosphere.”