Virtual Part-Time Job Fair moved to Sept. 9

University student registers for Virtual Part-Time Job Fair on selu.joinhandshake.com. The Virtual Part- Time Job Fair was initially scheduled for Sept. 2 but has been moved to Sept. 9 due to the week-long campus closure in anticipation of hurricanes Laura and Marco.

Students looking for part-time employment can now interact with dozens of employers from the safety of their homes.

Organized by the Office of Career Services, the Part-Time Job Fair will be held virtually through the university’s Handshake platform. Students are encouraged to register on Handshake prior to the event, which will occur Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

Craig Marinello, manager of student employment and internship development, explained the different ways employers can interact with students.

“The fair itself is going to be a mix of 30-minute group sessions where an employer can hold a public forum for up to 50 students,” shared Marinello. “They can hold up to three 30-minute sessions. The other part of this Virtual Part-Time Job Fair is 10-minute one-on-one sessions.”

Employers have been able to set up one-on-one sessions for each of their representatives, according to Marinello.

“Once employers are registered for the fair, they are prompted to set up their schedule,” explained Marinello. “What that does is let them look at a calendar of 10-minute slots between the times of 1 and 4 p.m., and they can set up for each representative they have.”

Due to a limited number of one-on-one slots for each employer, Marinello advised students to register as soon as possible.

“The deadline to register is up to one hour before the fair, but I highly suggest that they do beforehand,” said Marinello. “Let’s say an employer only has one representative, and let’s say they only do 10-minute slots. That means all an employer is going to have is 18 slots. If students wait until the last minute, there’s a chance they won’t get to talk to the companies they want to talk to.”

Marinello also encouraged students to dress in accordance to the new setting of the Part-Time Job Fair.

“I encourage students to present themselves in a professional manner,” advised Marinello. “Normally, the Part-Time Job Fair was pretty relaxed―it was walking through the Breezeway. For this, at the very least, make yourself presentable. First impressions are the most lasting. I would dress like I’m going to an interview.”

Marinello shared his excitement for the accessibility that virtual options provide.

“The great part of these virtual options is that everyone can do it from the comfort of their home or office, and all they have to do is turn on their computer and be there,” mentioned Marinello. “It definitely provides opportunities for new events that maybe we haven’t even thought of, and that’s kind of exciting.”

Although the pandemic has prompted unexpected changes, Marinello believes that it has expanded opportunities for future events.

“From all bad things, there are silver linings, and it has helped to escalate not just our office but employers’ offices to using more virtual technology,” shared Marinello. “In the future, I do believe that there are elements that will stay with us.”