Priscilla Jackson: A faithful worker custodial services

On the back of many bathroom doors on campus, there is a sheet of paper called the Restroom Service Log. One name on the paper is logged more than any other. That name is Priscilla Jackson. The time logged by Jackson’s name varies and is as early as 3:30 a.m.

Jackson has spent the last 15 years working for the university under the Physical Plant Services as a custodian. Throughout her time in the position, her work cleaning and maintaining the campus has added to the campus’ clean and friendly atmosphere.

Ever since COVID-19 protocols were implemented on campus, Jackson’s work routine changed slightly to include sanitizing along with more frequent cleaning of bathrooms.

“In the morning when I first come in, I clean the bathrooms and first start with the sinks and then the toilets and clean those and the soap and paper towel dispensers, sanitize door knobs and the light switches, and then the last thing I do is mop that bathroom,” explained Jackson.

An average day of work for Jackson also includes cleaning and sanitizing bathrooms but also taking out the trash, along with mopping and vacuuming the vicinity.

“It’s the same thing every day unless they need me to strip and wax the floor,” explained Jackson.

Jackson loves the everyday routine of her work, and one of her favorite aspects of work are meeting the quotas her managers put out and they often leave notes on her door.

Some students have taken notice of her work on campus and appreciate how through her and other custodians’ hard work, the university’s cleanliness is maintained.

Zachary Roy, junior psychology major, recalls the first thing he noticed about campus as an incoming freshman.

“While attending orientation as an incoming freshman, I noticed how clean the campus was, and through my tours of other colleges, the one thing that stood out to me about Southeastern was just how clean and maintained it was,” said Roy. “It never really occurred to me that custodians like Mrs. Jackson put hard work into their jobs to keep this campus clean.”

