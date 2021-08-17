COVID testing required for non-vaccinated faculty/staff

The National Guard holds a COVID-19 testing event on campus in November 2020. COVID testing as well as COVID vaccine distribution are available and free on campus.

In a Faculty/Staff Notice released today, University President Dr. John L. Crain announced two new operational developments for the Fall 2021 semester which align with guidelines from the University of Louisiana System.

Non-vaccinated faculty and staff members will be required to receive weekly testing for COVID-19. In addition, leave will be provided as needed for faculty and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Testing will also be mandatory for certain campus groups and individuals. Administration will communicate the requirements to said groups and individuals.

“I fully recognize the challenges associated with current circumstances, and our leadership team will be closely monitoring the situation on campus as well as in our surrounding communities,” Crain said in the notice.

Vaccine distribution remains available and free on campus as well as regular COVID testing. In the announcement, Crain encouraged eligible faculty, staff and students to obtain the vaccine.

According to Crain, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval for the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

Crain stated, “Once this occurs, the Louisiana Department of Health will add COVID-19 to the schedule of required immunizations for Southeastern and other Louisiana college students.”

As announced in the notices released to faculty/staff on July 18 and to students on Aug. 3, masks are required indoors on campus for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

According to the announcement, Southeastern’s case management teams are working to track contact tracing among COVID-19 infections and exposures on campus.