Alums recognized at 2021 Alumni Awards Evening

Jonte Lee (right), a 2003 graduate, is recognized as the Distinguished Alumnus for the College of Science and Technology at the Alumni Awards Evening on Oct. 15 in the Student Union Ballroom.

Southeastern alumni gathered in the Student Union Ballroom to be recognized for their accomplishments as alums on Friday, Oct. 15.

The night began with fellow alumni mingling before enjoying dinner at candlelit tables in the ballroom. University President Dr. John Crain began the announcements of the alumni awards with a toast to Southeastern and his appreciation for all the alumni’s support.

The first award announced was the Loyal Lion award, awarded to retired banking executive Stan Dameron for the second year in a row.

Dameron received this award last year in February at a Foundation Board meeting held at Southeastern.

Benny Latino, a continuous supporter of SLU, and the Wesley Foundation both received the Friendship Oak award.

After that, the L.E. Chandler award was presented to Claire Procopio for her dedication to Southeastern as the director of the Honors program and her many other accomplishments at the university.

Then, the Kathy L. Pittman Distinguished Service award was given to Marcia Barr and her late husband Cameron Barr.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was given to an alum from each of Southeastern’s colleges.

For the College of Art, Humanities and Social Sciences, Barbara Tordo was given the award. However, she was not present to accept it in person. For the College of Business, Bill Kingsmill was the recipient.

John Watson was the awardee for the College of Education, and Crystal Pichon was the distinguished alum for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Finally, Jonte Lee received the award for the College of Science and Technology.

The last two awards were the Young Alumnus and Young Alumna of the Year awards which were awarded to Jonathan Wong and Genevieve May, both of whom gave acceptance speeches.

Wong said, “Receiving this award is an honor because it brings new meaning to the values I’ve learned on this journey.”

Wong went on to thank past professors from Southeastern that helped him as well as his family and friends who have and will continue to support him.

To conclude her speech, May said, “Southeastern is not only responsible for my graduation from college, but for my thirst for lifelong learning and giving back to others what Southeastern bestowed on me. I am extremely grateful to represent every student who has attended this university. I am sincere when I say the very best years of my life were here.”