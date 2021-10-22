Virtual Career Fair expands job search opportunities for students

Director Kenneth Ridgedell works at a computer in the Office of Career Services as students and alumni prepare for the upcoming Virtual Career Fair.

Due to Hurricane Ida recovery, the Career Fair and events leading up to it have been shifted to a virtual format.

First, the virtual JCPenney Suit-Up event occurred from Oct. 18-20. Students shopped discounted professional attire in-store or online at Hammond Square’s JCPenney.

One of the primary appeals of the event was the special coupon offered for participating. With this coupon, students could visit JCPenney for 30% off their purchase and it could also be stacked with other coupons for an even greater discount.

Additionally, Virtual Express Resume Reviews are currently being offered via Zoom from Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Career counselors give 5-10 minute reviews of students’ resumes along with advice for improvement. Students can call Career Services at 985-549-2121 during the times listed to make an appointment. Students who are not available during that time can email their resumes for a general review at [email protected].

The LinkedIn Headshots event is set to take place Oct. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 2203 in the Student Union Breezeway. The event is in collaboration with and sponsored by the Office for Student Engagement. New Orleans-based photographer Michael Caswell is coming to campus to capture professional headshots for students before the Career Fair.

Career Services asks that students book an appointment and arrive at the sessions dressed professionally. The photographer will not accept walk-ins. Headshots will be emailed within 24 hours following the session.

Career Fair will be the culminating event and will now be entirely virtual. Students and alumni can meet with employers for job interviews by registering through Handshake, the site where Career Fair will be taking place. All Southeastern students have a Handshake account. More details and the list of employers can be viewed here.

These interviews can be one on one or a virtual seminar with a maximum of fifty people. The meetings are all appointment-based and formal attire is required. Career Fair will be taking place Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We encourage students to at least try as many events as they possibly can. If you are not ready for a full-time job, there are plenty of part-time jobs available as well that can help you transition into full-time employment,” said Sandy Summers, the Technology Recruiting Manager for Workforce Talent Initiative in the College of Science and Technology.

Career Services has teamed up with the Lion Pride Career Closet to give students an opportunity to obtain professional attire if they are in need of assistance. With this service, students can send in an email with their name and size, and a consultant will select several pieces of clothing for a student to take for their professional looks. Schedule an appointment with the LPCC here.

For more information about the Career Fair events, click here.