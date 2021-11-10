Manestream podcast: Head to head – Should Consuming Fire be kicked off of campus?
Head to Head S1 E2: In this episode of the Head to Head segment of the Manestream Podcast, Photography Editor Symiah Dorsey and Opinions Editor Dylan Meche discuss their thoughts on if they agree with calls to kick Consuming Fire off of campus.
Dylan Meche is a Political Science major from Baton Rouge and serves as Opinions Editor. He has been a reporter for The Lion's Roar since August of 2019....
Symiah Dorsey is a communication major from Laplace and serves as Photo Editor. She grew up in Ramstein, Germany and is passionate about traveling and...