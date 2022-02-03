SLU Black History Month 2022 events calendar

Chase Gispert, Staff Reporter|February 3, 2022

File Photo

In honor of Black History Month, Multicultural and International Student Affairs will host a variety of events throughout February. See the calendar below:

Monday, Feb. 7: 

  • MISA      “I’m Black and I” Tabling Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Black Student Union      Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.
  • NPHC        NPHC Informational via Zoom 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

  • Black Student Union Campus Activities Board        Black History Movie Night Lee Field 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: 

  • MISA      Xpressions Cafe in front of Starbucks 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb 11: 

  • International Student Union     ISU BHM meeting via Zoom 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: 

  • SGA The Office for Student Engagement       Krewe Mixer/Bonfire Student Union Park 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: 

  • Black Student Union      Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18:

  • MISA      Safe Space Training via Zoom 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22:

  • Student Veterans Association       Black Military History Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23:

  • MISA / SGA        Exhibiting African American Culture at the Computer & Technology Building 7 p.m.

