SLU Black History Month 2022 events calendar
In honor of Black History Month, Multicultural and International Student Affairs will host a variety of events throughout February. See the calendar below:
Monday, Feb. 7:
- MISA “I’m Black and I” Tabling Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Black Student Union Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.
- NPHC NPHC Informational via Zoom 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
- Black Student Union Campus Activities Board Black History Movie Night Lee Field 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10:
- MISA Xpressions Cafe in front of Starbucks 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb 11:
- International Student Union ISU BHM meeting via Zoom 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
- SGA The Office for Student Engagement Krewe Mixer/Bonfire Student Union Park 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
- Black Student Union Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18:
- MISA Safe Space Training via Zoom 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
- Student Veterans Association Black Military History Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
- MISA / SGA Exhibiting African American Culture at the Computer & Technology Building 7 p.m.
