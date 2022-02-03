SLU+Black+History+Month+2022+events+calendar

In honor of Black History Month, Multicultural and International Student Affairs will host a variety of events throughout February. See the calendar below:

Monday, Feb. 7:

MISA “I’m Black and I” Tabling Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Black Student Union Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.

NPHC NPHC Informational via Zoom 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Black Student Union Campus Activities Board Black History Movie Night Lee Field 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10:

MISA Xpressions Cafe in front of Starbucks 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb 11:

International Student Union ISU BHM meeting via Zoom 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15:

SGA The Office for Student Engagement Krewe Mixer/Bonfire Student Union Park 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Black Student Union Black History Month Trivia Student Union Breezeway 12-2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18:

MISA Safe Space Training via Zoom 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Student Veterans Association Black Military History Student Union Breezeway 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23:

MISA / SGA Exhibiting African American Culture at the Computer & Technology Building 7 p.m.

