Kody Finley signs with SLU football

Finley collects his pose as he gets ready for the next play of the drive.

The SLU Lions football team signed Ponchatoula High School wide receiver Kody Finley on Feb. 2.

Judging from last year’s star-studded passing game, head coach Frank Scelfo and the Lions look forward to using this hands-on receiver to assist in one of Football Championship Subdivison’s (FCS) best passing offenses.

Finley said, “I feel like their football program is the best in the division, and I want to be a part of something great and also be close to home.” Finley emphasized that he wanted to be on a team with a high ceiling and a lot of potential.

He attracted the Lions’ recruiting staff by being a big-bodied, 6’5” 200-pound receiver that caught 112 receptions for 1685 yards for the Ponchatoula Green Wave, with the addition of 16 touchdowns.

Scelfo commented, “Kody is a versatile receiver with good size. As he continues to develop, we see him being a matchup problem for opposing defenses.”

Throughout his high school career, the Ponchatoula wide receiver played with projected starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers T.J. Finley, which happens to be his brother. This practice and experience with high-level talent will help with his transition to the Lions’ passing offense.

“I didn’t really have a trainer. My pops used to train me, and it taught me that you can’t be great with just talent.” Finley wants to build his future legacy, not just his stand-alone talent but also his personality and in-game charisma, leadership and intimidation,” Finley explained.

Kody Finley, the Lions’ offense and SLU football fans look forward to seeing what will hopefully be an explosive production once the wide receiver is in action.