Last Week In Sports Feb. 22 – March 1

Lions’ baseball had a rough go of it this past week, going 1-4 overall in their five games. First, was a heartbreaking loss at the hands of ULL in Lafayette 6-5 on Tuesday night.

After trailing for the entirety of the game, SLU fought back to send the game to extra innings by scratching across the tying run in the top of the ninth while holding down the Ragin’ Cajuns in the bottom of the last.

The green and gold even managed to take their first lead of the contest in the top of the tenth through Evan Keller’s walk with the bases loaded. However, Lafayette walked it off in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own to defeat Southeastern.

Next up was a weekend series with visitors UAB. SLU managed to take game one 7-4, but dropped games two and three by scores of 4-6 and 5-6.

The deciding game three was a disappointment from the Lions point of view as they took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning. The Blazers scored one run before they were down to their final out with runners on second and third.

Their first baseman Josh Sears hit a homerun over the left field wall to give his team a 6-4 lead. Southeastern managed a run of their own, but ultimately came up short.

Southeastern’s most recent game on the diamond was a lopsided home loss to the Tulane Green Wave 23-1 at Alumni Field.

SLU softball enjoyed success at the Mardi Gras Mambo tournament in Youngsville, winning four of five games with the only loss being at the hands of #2 Alabama.

The Lady Lions beat Portland State 3-0, Lipscomb 9-0, Eastern Illinois 5-0 and St. Thomas 8-0 while falling to the Crimson Tide 5-0.

Southeastern Tennis picked up their first win of the year against Southern in Baton Rouge on Wednesday 4-1.

Freshmen Polina Paunova, Bogi Csordas and Jordan Burdett all were victorious in their singles matches. Flory Bierma partnered with Putri Insani for a doubles win.

The Lady Lions did lose their last two matches 0-4 and 1-4 to Keiser Embry-Riddle on the road in Florida.

Coach Hayes will look to get his team healthy as Jackson State and LSUA await at the weekend in Hammond on Saturday and Sunday.

Track and field participated in the Southland Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 27-28. The men finished fifth overall while the women placed sixth.

Bradley Makuvire added to his prowess by winning the 5K and 3K races. Thomas Nedow and Kristian Jackson also added to their resumes as both won men and women’s shot-put titles posting distances of 16.75m and 14.96m.

SLU golf resumed play Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate tournament in Diamondhead, Miss. The team placed a solid fourth overall out of twelve teams and was highlighted by the play of senior Logan Kuehn who finished tied for second out of all 70+ golfers shooting E over the two days.

Southeastern men’s hoops had a fantastic week at home against the top two teams in the Southland: UNO and Nicholls. The Privateers came into the University Center with a single conference loss to their name.

In a classic back and forth affair, the Lions came out on top 84-79 Thursday night. Gus Okafor led the charge with 21 points.

Saturday’s much anticipated matchup against the visiting Colonels turned into a furious SLU comeback. Nicholls’s lead was as many as 21 with under 17 minutes left and 19 with under 12 minutes left.

The team from Thibodaux still led by 12 with less than six minutes left but this was the beginning of the end. The green and gold went on an improbable 17-3 run over the last five minutes, capped off by Ryan Burkhardt’s game winning tip in at the buzzer.

Players mobbed Burkhardt in his final career home game as the Lions came out on top 83-81 in dramatic fashion over their arch rivals on senior night. Keon Clergeot and Jalyn Hinton are both fellow seniors and left the UC on top.

The win moves Southeastern to 9-4 in conf. play while UNO and Nicholls both fall to 9-3.

Women’s basketball ended their three game slide and rebounded with wins over UNO and Nicholls at the UC on Thursday and Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Privateers gave the Lady Lions a scare while forcing OT in the process. Chrissy Brown (14 points and 8 rebounds) and Alexius Horne (14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists) led the way as they edged the visitors 59-51 outsourcing them 9-1 in the extra period of play.

SLU made light work of the Lady Colonels winning 71-45 moving to 10-3 on the season in conf. Morgan Carrier tied a career high 25 points in her final home game for the green and gold.

The two victories put Southeastern a half game back from league leading Texas A&M Corpus Christi (10-2) with one to go.

They will join the men’s team in a regular season finale bout with Northwestern State on the road this Saturday March 5 at 1pm.