Professional speaker Keyo Johnson inspires students’ confidence at Women’s Power Hour

Students in a group picture with Keyo Johnson after her presentation.

Multicultural and International Student Affairs and the Campus Activities Board hosted the first Women’s Power Hour with guest speaker Keyo Johnson to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

Women’s Power Hour brought together women and others interested in the empowerment of women. The event included activities and a presentation to encourage women’s empowerment and confidence.

“The purpose of the event is for students to gather, not just female students, but all students to gather and celebrate International Women’s Day. Also to socialize and come together as one and celebrate women,” graduate assistant for MISA Asia Young said.

Students wrote empowering notes and took pictures with their friends at the pop-up photo booth. Attendants could also enter a raffle for the chance to win a gift basket filled with goodies.

After mingling and eating snacks, Young introduced the event’s guest speaker, Keyo Johnson.

The professional coach, speaker, trainer and consultant shared her story and spoke on women’s courage and purpose in the world. Johnson’s goal was to encourage women to embrace their uniqueness and empower each other every day. She stressed that one could become an influential woman by empowering oneself and uplifting others.

During the presentation, Johnson had the students form groups where they looked into a mirror and made positive “I am” affirmations, starting with “ I am woman.”

“The exercise encouraged me to be comfortable in my confidence,” Junior English major Emily Petite shared after participating in Johnson’s activity.

Many women attended the event, including Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri and SGA President L’Oreal Williams.

Women’s Power Hour is one of many events planned for Women’s History Month. CAB and MISA are hosting a Women’s History movie night on March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Theater. To learn more about upcoming events, visit the CAB Instagram page @southeasterncab.