Accomplished students celebrated at 41st DSA Convocation
On April 26, nominated students gathered in the Student Union Ballroom at 7 p.m. to receive awards and acknowledgement of their dedication to Southeastern’s campus.
This was the 41st convocation that the Division of Student Affairs has held. Awards such as Rising Sophomore of the Year and Role Model of the Year were given out.
Dean of Students, Dr. Gabe Willis, started the night off by reminding the students in the audience how great it was that they were there.
“We’re here to celebrate the best part of what we do. The students. You are the reason we are here,” Willis said.
Following this, Picou opened the ceremony with a vocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then, there was the swearing in of the new officers for the Student Government Association after L’Oreal Williams gave her final speech as president.. The new officers for 2022-2023 are Baleigh Picou as president, Joshua Freeman as vice president and chief justice Michala Torres.
Newly established student organizations were also recognized during part of the night. These organizations were Lavender Lions, Women in Business, Kappa Delta Pi, Southeastern Debate Society, Student Section of the American Industrial Hygiene Association and the Association of Latin American Students.
Along with being sworn in as president, Picou also received the Heart of a Lion Award and the Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” award. The Heart of a Lion is presented to a student who has shown perseverance and has overcome obstacles during their time at Southeastern.
With receiving these awards, Picou is looking forward to the new year and the work she plans to get done as SGA President.
“I am excited, to say the least, about tonight and the year coming up with SGA. I really hope to make a difference on campus, and I am looking forward to the year to come,” Picou said.
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president of Student Affairs, closed the night off by telling the students in the audience how proud he is to work with them along with thank yous to his coworkers and the students.
In his speech, Summers said, “COVID-19 did not make you hard. Hurricane Ida did not make you soft. Instead, you became stronger and transformed our campus through your leadership. For that, I am proud to serve as your Vice President of Student Affairs because you truly are the best of the best in our country.”
The night ended with audience members and winners partaking in the food and beverages that were offered.
Other Awards:
- Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” Award: Grace Songy, Zachary Poche, Taylor Harris, Tashontay Ivory, Burlie Sholar, Baleigh Picou, KeRon Jackson, Joshua Freeman, Destiny Richardson, Annabella Seal, Thais Gomes, Emily Wilson, Ma’Jai Norman, Makayla Taylor, Darianna Bergeron, Elana Guillory, Breanna Dominguez, Dylan Meche, Hallie Kent, Chloe Williams, Bailey Stewart, Antoinia Danna, Michala Torres, Brynn Lundy, Sadie McGowan, Trinity Brown, Richard Williams, Nasha Williams, Kaylee Canady
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Jackie Dale Thomas
- Hearing Board Committee Award: Stacy Brown
- Live the Code Award: L’Oreal Williams
- Student Publications Award: Dylan Meche and Brynn Lundy
- Dr. LaVanner S. Brown Role Model of the Year: Darianna Bergeron
- Ware Immigration Most Outstanding International Student: Mercy Agbo
- Student Organization Award of Excellence: Alpha Omicron Pi, Black Student Union, International Student Union, Phi Mu
- Fraternity and Sorority Life Community Service: Phi Mu, Delta Tau Delta
- FSL Academic Awards: Collegiate Panhellenic Council: Phi Mu, National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority: Sigma Gamma Rho, National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity: Kappa Alpha Psi, Interfraternity Council: Theta Chi
- FSL Outstanding Chapterz: Collegiate Panhellenic Council: Alpha Sigma Tau, National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority: Zeta Phi Beta, National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity: Kappa Alpha Psi, Interfraternity Council: Sigma Tau Gamma
- Rising Sophomore of the Year: Michala Torres
- Fraternity and Sorority Member of the Year: Annabella Seal
- DSA Community Partnership Award: Wesley Foundation
- DSA Service Award: Dr. Joe Burns
- Dr. Martin L Yates Vice President Award of Excellence: Makayla Taylor, Darianna Bergeron, Symiah Dorsey, DeJuan James, Lily Gayle, Madison Sunde, Joshua Freeman, East Gibea, Destiny Richardson, Samantha Ellis
- Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Lacey Johnson
- Outstanding Woman of the Year: Thais Gomes
- Outstanding Man of the Year: Zachary Poche
