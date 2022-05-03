Non student arrested for on campus battery
Earlier today, Michael Beckner, chief of the University Police Department made an announcement regarding an on-campus battery in the Twelve Oaks dormitory:
“On May 3, 2022 the University Police received a call of a domestic battery that had taken place at the Twelve Oaks Residence Hall. UPD responded and as a result one suspect, a non-student, was taken into custody for Battery of a Dating Partner, Aggravated Battery for spraying a chemical into the other’s eyes, and unlawfully remaining. The University takes all matters of dating violence seriously and wants to remind all Southeastern Community members that resources are available through the University Counseling Center, Title IX and the University Police.
Chief Beckner.”
Your donation will support the student journalists of The Lion's Roar at Southeastern Louisiana University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
Austin O’Brien is an English major from Marrero, La. He enjoys different types of entertainment from movies to video games or anything in-between. Outside...
Jacob Summerville, a history and political science major, has worked at The Lion's Roar since September 2017. A native of Greenwell Springs, LA, Jacob...