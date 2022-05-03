Non student arrested for on campus battery

Earlier today, Michael Beckner, chief of the University Police Department made an announcement regarding an on-campus battery in the Twelve Oaks dormitory:

“On May 3, 2022 the University Police received a call of a domestic battery that had taken place at the Twelve Oaks Residence Hall. UPD responded and as a result one suspect, a non-student, was taken into custody for Battery of a Dating Partner, Aggravated Battery for spraying a chemical into the other’s eyes, and unlawfully remaining. The University takes all matters of dating violence seriously and wants to remind all Southeastern Community members that resources are available through the University Counseling Center, Title IX and the University Police.

Chief Beckner.”