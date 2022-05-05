University Police responds to report of abduction and sexual assault incident on campus
Editor’s Note: This post has been modified to include updated information.
At 3:44 p.m. UPD released that the suspect associated with the incident reported earlier this morning was quickly identified and is now in custody and has located the suspect vehicle. Additional updates and suspect information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
A campus incident alert was sent to all students, faculty and staff today, May 5, at 12:16 p.m. detailing an alleged abduction and sexual assault incident on campus.
The alert stated that UPD responded to a report received at 10:52 a.m. of abduction and sexual assault near North Oak Street and West Dakota Street.
The incident occurred in the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street at approximately 8 a.m. The victim stated the suspect produced a firearm during the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, with short twists in his hair. The suspect was not known to the victim, the alert read.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the University Police at 985-549-2222.
This is a developing story. Check lionsroarnews.com and @lionsroarnews on social media for updates.
Dylan Meche is a Political Science major from Baton Rouge and serves as Opinions Editor. He has been a reporter for The Lion's Roar since August of 2019....