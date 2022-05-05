University Police responds to report of abduction and sexual assault incident on campus

University Police shared an image of the actual suspect vehicle after sending the initial campus incident alert. The suspect associated with the incident reported earlier was quickly identified and is now in custody.

Editor’s Note: This post has been modified to include updated information.

At 3:44 p.m. UPD released that the suspect associated with the incident reported earlier this morning was quickly identified and is now in custody and has located the suspect vehicle. Additional updates and suspect information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

A campus incident alert was sent to all students, faculty and staff today, May 5, at 12:16 p.m. detailing an alleged abduction and sexual assault incident on campus.

The alert stated that UPD responded to a report received at 10:52 a.m. of abduction and sexual assault near North Oak Street and West Dakota Street.

The incident occurred in the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street at approximately 8 a.m. The victim stated the suspect produced a firearm during the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, with short twists in his hair. The suspect was not known to the victim, the alert read.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the University Police at 985-549-2222.

