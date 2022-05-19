4 injured in shooting incident at University Center

A shooting incident took place tonight at the SLU University Center during tonight’s Hammond High School graduation ceremony.

Four individuals were reported injured. University Police has taken one suspect into custody. The crime scene is still being processed by police. The Southeastern Emergency Alert System stated, “There is no danger to others, but please stay clear as the investigation is ongoing.”

During a press conference, Hammond police said none of the shots fired were life-threatening and no juveniles were harmed. Hammond High will have a virtual day tomorrow and no students are expected to go to class.

Stay tuned for more details as this is an ongoing incident.