Seven Deadly Sins 24-Hour Theatre Spectacular

APO members pose for a picture after their meeting on Monday Sept. 19. APO will holding a theater festival on Sept. 23 and 24, and all are welcome.

Alpha Psi Omega will host its first-ever “24-Hour Theatre Spectacular” on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. This event will celebrate creativity and collaboration and consist of a collection of seven short plays based on the seven deadly sins; each play will be written, rehearsed and performed within a 24-hour-time frame.

Alpha Psi Omega’s goal is to increase interest in theater-related activities on campus.

Carsyn Avengo, president of APO, said, “The aim of APO is to encourage dramatic production at every step in a person’s academic career and provide opportunities for our members to grow in the performing arts.”

The 24-Hour Theatre Spectacular works by bringing together a community of people to produce and perform a full show in only twenty-four hours. The theme of this show will be the seven deadly sins, so seven scripts are expected to be created on day one.

The playwrights will all gather in the Student Union Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Upon arrival, each playwright will receive which of the seven deadly sins they will be writing the script for, and these playwrights will create the scripts from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Grace Lanier, production manager at APO, said,“Each playwright will be assigned one of the deadly sins. How they choose to write for that sin is the fun and mystery part of the festival.”

Many experienced playwrights are creating the scripts.

Avengo said, “We have Tommy Jamerson, who has written a lot of shows that the Columbia Theatre has produced, such as ‘The House on Haunted Hill’ and a new version of ‘The Jungle Book.’ We also have Rex McGregor on board. He was a playwright from New Zealand. His short comedies have been produced on four continents from New York and London to Sydney and Chennai, so we are very lucky to have his help on this production.”

At 2 a.m. the APO officers will collect all scripts and prepare them to be given to directors and actors. At 7 a.m., the directors will receive their script and cast list. At 8 a.m. the cast will arrive and find out which director they will be assigned to.

Four different roles are available for anyone interested in getting involved. For the 24-Hour Spectacular to run, APO will need actors, crew, tech and one stage manager per show.

Avengo said, “This event is run by the officers of APO, but involvement is open to anyone in the community.”

Admission to the show is free. For more information about joining the 24-Hour Theatre Spectacular or about APO, email [email protected].