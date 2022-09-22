Career-centered fashion show for students

Models take their final strut across the catwalk after concluding this year’s Career Styles Fashion Show. This is the fourth show that ELITE Women has held

ELITE Women organization hosted its fourth annual Career Styles fashion show on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.

The ELITE Women’s mission is to develop a network of women to improve knowledge sharing, provide personal and professional development resources and encourage excellence in all aspects of life through effective methods of instruction and leadership.

Jayla Breaux, the organization’s president, said, “This event is a tradition of ELITE. The organization is focused on empowerment, mentorship and networking. The events we host are geared towards one or more of those aspects.”

The show was designed to demonstrate appropriate attire to wear for any professional occasion. The models displayed a variety of looks from career fair, interview, banquet, date night and appropriate class wear.

The models were all volunteers who were asked to text two pictures beforehand for approval of the outfit they intended to model.

Yazmyn Smith, vice president, said, “The clothes that are showcased are from the models’ personal wardrobes. The outfits are vetted by the executive board and event committee to be included or not included in the lineup.”

Before the show started, trivia based on professionalism was presented to the audience to boost morale.

During intermission, Flipside Dance performed a routine while models changed into the final two categories.

After the show concluded the audience was asked to vote for their favorite category and favorite model for each category. All models returned to the stage for a final catwalk and bow. For more information about the ELITE Women organization contact [email protected] and follow their Instagram @elitewomenslu