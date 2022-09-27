Workforce Recruitment Program caters to needs of students with disabilities

Tinsley Hall awaits new applicants for the WRP. The Student Accessibility Services office is located in room 102 of Tinsley.

Student Accessibility Services and Career Services partnered for the third year to help students with disabilities find a job through the Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP). Last year there were five students with disabilities who got government sector jobs from WRP.

The WRP, coordinated by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Defense, is a recruitment and referral program that connects federal and select private-sector employers with highly motivated students and graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through internships or permanent jobs.

Samantha Ricau, assistant director of Student Accessibility Services, said, “This is a program for people with disabilities to help give them access to government jobs and connect them to people who are hiring and that will cater to their needs.”

People with disabilities will need a job fit for them and/or one that caters to their needs.

“For example, students with autism can get jobs that are quieter and deaf or hard-of-hearing students can get their needed accommodations,” Ricau said.

Students or recent graduates can apply if they meet these qualifications:

Have a disability and are eligible under the Schedule A hiring authority.

Are a U.S. citizen or national.

Are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program on a substantially full-time basis or have graduated with a degree on or after April 1, 2020.

To apply, visit WRP.gov and click on “Students Register Now.” New and returning applicants must submit an application annually in order to participate.

All application materials must be submitted to WRP.gov by Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

“When students apply they have an optional, but highly recommended meeting with a recruiter to talk about interests, advice in getting a job in the government sector and information about government jobs,” Ricau said.

One of the application materials is a federal resume. A federal resume is a detailed account of previous work experience. For more information on federal resumes, click here.

All resumes must be reviewed by Career Services before the completion of an application. Resumes must be submitted for review by Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. to [email protected].

To get additional help with the federal resume, one can schedule an appointment by calling 985-549-2121.

For more information or questions about WRP, please visit WRP.gov, contact Samantha Ricau in Student Accessibility Services at [email protected] or Jenna Lostritto in Career Services at [email protected].