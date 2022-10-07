Lip Sync Battle in the jungle

Winners of the 2022 Lip sync battle Alpha Sigma Tau and Theta Chi lion up as they celebrate their win. The team won first place with their Jumanji themed dance and lip sync routine.

Homecoming 2022 brought students to the jungle for the Lip Sync contest last night at the University Center from 8-10 p.m. Students got to get a taste of what their campus’ organizations had to offer.

The 2022 Homecoming Court was announced and made an appearance towards the end of the event. Miss Southeastern Megan Magri was the host of the event and introduced the dance teams and the Homecoming court.

Five groups consisting of students from fraternities, sororities and other campus organizations competed against each other with a theme-related performance. The participating groups included Phi Mu/Kappa Sigma, Alpha Sigma Tau/Theta Chi, Alpha Omicron Phi/Delta Tau Delta, Tri Sigma/ Sigma Tau Gamma and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. Each team’s theme was required to be jungle-related to match with “Roomie in the Jungle.” Theta Chi and Alpha Sigma Tau earned the win for their performance based on the movie Jumanji.

The presidents of both organizations were incredibly honored by the victory and are proud of the hard work that everyone put in to pull off the performance.

“We went into this practice for about half a month and we did the best that we could. The hard work showed off and I am very proud of us and how far we came,” said Jacob Tatman, president of Theta Chi.

“Our girls put in so much hard work with Theta Chi and everything just paid off. We are so proud of them, they absolutely killed it and we can’t wait to do it again next year. Jumanji is one of my favorite movies and the team thought that they could run with it and they did,” said Remy Parker, president of Alpha Sigma Tau.