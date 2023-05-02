This Week in Sports: May 1-7

Southeastern baseball is 19-21 (4-11 SLC) on the season and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak against the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers today at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond, America.

Three SLU sports remain in season as we enter the month of May: baseball, softball and outdoor track and field.

The baseball team will look to make it back-to-back years beating the No. 1 team in the country at Alumni Field when LSU visits town today before visiting second-place conference rivals Nicholls down on the bayou at the weekend.

Softball has already secured the second seed for the upcoming Southland Conference Tournament in Lake Charles next week (May 9-12), but could possibly clinch the one seed as well as its first regular season title in school history.

For this to happen, the Lady Lions need first place and defending champs McNeese to lose its final regular season series this weekend to HCU on the road. The Green and Gold will also need to sweep their remaining conference opponent, Northwestern State, in Natchitoches.

The Cowgirls currently sit at 18-3 in the Southland, while Southeastern is 16-5. SLU beat McNeese at home two out of three last week and holds the head to head for top seed in the SLC Tourney in the event of a tie in the final standings.

Outdoor track and field is primed to compete in the Southland Conference Championships at the end of the week, as Slavko Stevic and co. look to take home gold for the Lions.

Southeastern sports schedule this week:

Baseball – Home vs. No. 1 LSU Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. (North Oak Park – Hammond), away SLC series vs. Nicholls Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (Didier Field – Thibodaux)

Softball – Away SLC series vs. Northwestern State Friday, May 5 (DH) at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at noon (Lady Demon Diamond – Natchitoches)

Outdoor track and field – Southland Conference Championships Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 all day (Memorial Stadium – Commerce, Texas)