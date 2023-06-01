Dr. Crain’s final Message from the President

June 1, 2023

As previously shared, Dr. William Wainwright will assume the role of President of Southeastern on Monday, June 5. I know everyone joins me in wishing him and his wife Misty the very best as they begin this new journey. Having known and worked closely with Dr. Wainwright for many years, I have no doubt he will lead Southeastern to new heights.

I will officially retire from Southeastern June 4, but as offices are closed this Friday, today is effectively my last day in the Office of the President. It is a bittersweet time as I will deeply miss Southeastern and especially its people, but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.

Southeastern has been a remarkable place for me. From my start here as a student over 40 years ago, it has done for me what it has done for so many others and what it does best – nurture and provide opportunities for personal growth and development.

I have enjoyed all my time at Southeastern, through earning two degrees, progressing through the ranks as a faculty member, and serving in multiple administrative roles, culminating with my time as President. It is a truly unique honor to realize the dream of leading one’s alma mater.

Thank you again to all the campus and community members who have reached out with kind words and well wishes for me in my upcoming retirement.

I am and always will be a Lion.

Lion Up!

John L. Crain

President