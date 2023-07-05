How+you+can+honor+Ken+Ridgedell

On June 29, 2023, Southeastern’s Office of Career Services lost its director, Ken Ridgedell. The recent passing of Ridgedell greatly saddened the hearts of not just the Career Services staff but the entire SLU community.

The Division of Student Affairs created the Ken Ridgedell Memorial Scholarship in honor of his legacy. Dr. Eric Summers is the Vice President of Student Affairs and has been a long-time friend of Ridgedell since they both started as directors in the fall of 2001.

“I think this scholarship is a great way to honor his legacy. Ken believed in students being prepared for the workforce, so this scholarship will go to a student that has an impressive resume – one that shows they are involved as a student leader,” Summers explained.

Those interested in contributing donations by credit card can gift them online through the Memorial Donation Page and select the “Ken Ridgedell Memorial Scholarship” under the fund dropbox.

Cash or check donations can be mailed to the Southeastern Foundation at SLU 10293, Hammond, LA 70402. Checks should be made out to the foundation, and note Ridgedell in the memo line.

“Our division has endowed the scholarship with a $10,000 donation. We are asking anyone that was touched by Ken to honor him by donating. No amount is too small,” said Summers.

Since 2001 Ridgedell played a crucial role in the Office of Career Services. He contributed to the organizing of multiple effective Career Fairs as well as taking the lead in the merging of technology within the Office of Career Services.

In years prior, he worked as a marketing professor and was beloved by all that worked alongside him. Ridgedell was a graduate of SLU and immediately began making his way up with his involvement in the University.

The Ridgedell family asks that in place of flowers, additional donations would be made out to the Southeastern Louisiana University Counseling Center.

For assistance regarding any donations, please call (985) 549-2239.