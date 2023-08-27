Devastation and loss: The Hawaii wildfires

On Aug. 9, a fire started on the Hawaiian Island of Maui and is on track to be one of the deadliest in United States history in the last century.

On Aug. 22, Hawaiian authorities confirmed 115 people died on Maui, due to the fire. Several dozen were injured, more than 10,000 evacuated and about 338 people are still missing.

The disaster destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, leaving 2,100 acres of land and 2,200 buildings, primarily residential, completely burned or damaged. According to estimates from FEMA, the restoration of Lahaina will cost $5.5 billion.

The fire engulfed trees, vehicles and even boats on the water off the coast. People ran into the ocean to escape the billowing smoke and flames.

The fire spread as forest fires were fanned by the winds of Hurricane Dora, hundreds of miles southwest of the island. A lawsuit filed by Maui County on Thursday accuses Hawaiian Electric Company of negligence for failing to turn off electricity to the area around Lahaina before the devastating flames broke out.

Fire also engulfed part of the Big Island of Hawaii, but residents were able to keep it at bay to avoid Maui’s fate. The Lahaina fire is one of at least seven fires continuing in Hawaii. The state said thousands of square kilometers were burned.

U.S. President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, arrived on the island of Maui on Monday, Aug. 21 for a visit, where he met with victims of the wildfires and consulted with local authorities. “The devastation is overwhelming,” Biden said.

Hawaiian Governor Josh Green told CNN the death toll will likely double over the next 10 days.

Rescuers in the western part of the island continue to sift ash from burned houses. Search teams with dogs are looking through the remains in the destroyed neighborhoods. Identifying the victims will not be an easy task.

Many residents cannot return to their homes because of recurring fires and toxic fumes.

Climate change caused by the use of fossil fuels increases the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events, scientists say. They warn people must reduce emissions to prevent the already dire climate situation from becoming cataclysmic.

Wildfires caused by extreme heat forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in Greece, Spain, Portugal, other parts of Europe and western Canada in the summer of 2022 and 2023. NASA provides a global climate change website where people can learn about the vital signs of planet Earth and learn more about climate change.

To help the people of Maui, you can donate to UNICEF or the Hawaiian Salvation Army.