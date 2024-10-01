The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Celebrating 100 years of roaring pride with Centennial Launch

Troy Allen and Romeo AgdamagOctober 1, 2024
Haley Dupre
Distinguished guests and university administration gathered together on stage Tues., Oct. 1, for the Centennial Celebration Launch in the Student Union Breezeway.
Southeastern finally kicked off its Centennial celebrations on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Student Union Breezeway after being delayed two weeks by Hurricane Francine.

Multiple guest speakers spoke about the last 100 years in SLU history, including Alumni Director Malayne Sharp, President Dr. William Wainwright, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter-Reed, Tangipahoa Parish President Robbie Miller, Faculty Senate President Dr. Bruce Craft, Student Government Association President Kyle Hidalgo, Athletic Director Jay Artigues and Vice President of Advancement Wendy Lauderdale.

“It was a joy to finally see the launch come into fruition. Southeastern stands as a beacon of light and joy. I want to see more students come in and leave their imprint on this campus and continue to grow,” Hunter-Reed said.

Wainwright recited a poem titled “A Beacon of Life,” co-authored by Wainwright and Kaitlynn Randall, a student worker in the president’s office, that conveyed the last 100 years of Southeastern history.

“From humble beginnings, the campus grew. Nurtured by faith, a vision came true,” the poem said.

The composition emphasizes the university’s role and importance and pays homage to the students, faculty and community who have contributed to Southeastern’s growth.

“The Centennial Launch encapsulates what Southeastern students are all about. Even after the hurricane, it shows our resilience. I’m thankful that we were able to come together and finally celebrate,” Wainwright said.

SLU premiered a promotional video for the Centennial under the tagline “A Century of Impact. A Future of Promise.” Wainwright said more video content will come, including a full-length documentary next year.

SLU also released a video from Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America Host Robin Roberts.

In the video, Roberts announced the Campaign for Southeastern, an initiative to raise $100 million. Currently, $80 million has been donated to the fundraiser.

Wainwright also confirmed the launch of Gnarly Barley’s special-edition Centennial beer.

Artist Becky Fos contributed to the launch by presenting a vibrant painting. In the center of the painting is a lion sitting under Friendship Oak. In the background is Strawberry Stadium and McGehee Hall.

“I feel lucky and honored to be here. Southeastern is a small community that has such a big impact on myself and the students,” sophomore Lucky Ameh said.

The Centennial celebration will continue throughout the academic year and into fall 2025.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 5, Southeastern football will take the field against Texas A&M-Commerce as part of the Centennial Launch.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be a Homecoming Donor Appreciation Brunch at noon. Later in the evening, the Green and Gold hosts Stephen F. Austin in Strawberry Stadium.

Lectures and concerts are scheduled during the Fall 2025 Centennial Fanfare. During these events, attendees will have the opportunity to sign their names into the Centennial Signature Book, which will be archived for future generations.

For more information regarding the Centennial Launch and events, visit the Centennial website.

