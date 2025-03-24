The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

2025 SGA candidates share positions during meet and greet

Taisia Bolsova, Staff Reporter March 24, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
SGA Chief Justice candidates Raydan Riley and Kayla Edwards speak to students during the Meet the Candidates forum in the Student Union Breezeway.
Students met with candidates for the 2025 SGA elections at the Meet the Candidates forum, which was held last Thursday, March 20, in the Student Union Breezeway. 

Starting with an initial presentation and followed by specific questions about their platforms, candidates had the opportunity to transmit their plan of action, address student concerns, and engage directly with students. 

Sarah Cavalier, a graduating senior majoring in general studies, attended the event to learn more about the candidates and their campaigns. She emphasized the need for increased visibility of SGA within the student body. 

“I think that SGA kind of gets a little bit pushed to the side sometimes,” Cavalier said. “Students don’t really know who they are and what they do.”

The Student Government Association serves as the official voice of students, advocating for their interests and enhancing campus life. Elections are held annually, allowing students to choose leaders who will represent their needs and drive changes on campus.

Mich Chamberlain, a sophomore majoring in Information Technology, expressed a desire for increased accessibility on campus, better guidance for freshmen, and more diversity. 

“SGA doesn’t feel very diverse to me, a lot of people are in Greek life, there are no artsy people or LGBTQ community represented,” Chamberlain said. “I would love to see more people of color apply to be senators because we need everybody’s voice.”

Another major concern raised at the event was the lack of awareness about student resources.

“I’ve seen a lot of freshmen come in and not know where to park, some didn’t even know what a meal swipe was.” Chamberlain said. “That’s concerning because we have so many incoming freshmen. I think we had our highest enrollment this semester, so I’d like to see better guidance for freshmen.”   

Affordability of the upgrowing tuition costs and student support were also key topics during the event. 

“The rising cost of living and the rising cost of college put a lot of stress on most students, whether they’re working, relying on scholarships or just trying to figure things out,” Cavalier said. 

SGA elections will be held online through a link students will receive via email. Voting will start today and will be open until Wednesday, March 26.

