Student leaders help establish LGBTQIA+ housing

Last fall semester, a pilot program was launched to add an LGBTQIA+ housing option to Southeastern’s campus. The program was organized by the Lavender Lions, a student organization whose mission is to provide a safe space for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Matt Matthews, the vice president of Lavender Lions and previous vice president of the Student Government Association, originally pitched the idea at an auxiliary board meeting.

Matthews spoke with the board members and was contacted by University Housing Director Amanda McDaniel, who said she was passionate about providing housing to Southeastern’s gender-diverse population.

Located in Village B, one of the buildings in the Greek Village, the LGBTQIA+ housing is complete with a community lounge, a shared kitchen and a Lion Traxx bus stop just around the corner.

Fifteen residency spots were available this fall semester, and they have all been filled.

“Everyone looks out for each other and all the residents take it upon themselves to keep the shared spaces clean,” Matthews said.

Senior art major Geo Culotta added how the new housing option is “definitely a step in the right direction. Having a safe and dedicated space for queer students to quietly exist without worry of judgment is so important.”

The Lavender Lions hold events, markets and meetings throughout the year to curate a space where the campus’ LGBTQIA+ community can be themselves.

“I know I definitely feel a lot safer as an LGBT student on campus because of this,” Culotta said.

Visit the Living Learning Communities page for more information on LGBTQIA+ housing.