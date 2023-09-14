The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E3: NFL Week 2

Chase Gispert and Troy AllenSeptember 14, 2023
Aaron Madison

In this episode, Sports Editor Chase Gispert and staff reporter Troy Allen talk about SLU football and fantasy football week two.
About the Contributors
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as Sports Editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a Senior Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball, and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football, and play video games.
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a Computer Science major and Math minor from Slidell, LA. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology, and music.
