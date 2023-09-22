The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E1: Gone Girl

Chloe Williams, Editor-In-ChiefSeptember 22, 2023
Adam Tullier

Editor-In-Chief Chloe Williams starts our new book review podcast “Roaring Readers”, starting with Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl.”
About the Contributors
Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief
Chloe Williams is an English major with a concentration in creative writing and minors in communication and theater. She hopes to become a newspaper reporter who will be able to write and travel for the news and spread the voice of the people. You can find her anywhere that contains a stage, hanging out and eating with her friends on campus, or taking a nap when she gets the chance.
Adam Tullier, Podcast Content Manager
Adam Tullier is a Computer Science major with a PreMBA concentration. He joined the Lion's Roar Fall of 2023 and plans to contribute primarily to the Manestream Podcast. He plans to dive deeper into the "why" of many of the stories posted on the Lion's Roar all while providing a refined and enjoyable listening experience. In his free time, he loves playing video games and playing the guitar.
