Challenge yourself with the Lion Strong Freshman Fitness Challenge

There is a new fitness challenge at the REC, encouraging freshmen to adopt an active lifestyle while getting settled on campus.

The Lion Strong Freshman Fitness Challenge is an opportunity for freshmen to spend free time on something productive and build healthy habits in the process.

While the challenge has already started, it is not too late to jump in and compete. The challenge lasts until Dec. 1, so students still have plenty of time to add a daily workout to their schedule.

Eric Aymond, the REC director, elaborated on what this competition involves.

“The initiative encourages consistency and an active lifestyle. Students receive stamps for every workout they do and whoever receives the most stamps will receive the grand prize,” Aymond explained.

The grand prize Aymond mentioned is an Under Armour prize pack including a gym bag, new shoes, a massage gun and more. According to Hayle Robinson, a REC control desk attendant, students have been motivated by these incentives.

“There’s been a lot of freshmen coming in, especially on weekends. They’re excited, mostly to win a prize. They’re competitive. It’s a good way to get freshmen active,” Robinson said.

Even though there is a prize involved, it’s not only about winning something materialistic. By competing daily or several times a week, students are able to build routine and habit. Doing so can lead to a healthier lifestyle and productive study breaks, allowing workouts to be an outlet for stress.

While this event is only for freshmen, there has been a lot of interest from upperclassmen. Aymond pointed out that as a result, students may want to keep an eye out for future challenges, inclusive of other classifications.

He said, “You can register at the REC control desk where you check in normally and you will then be issued a stamp card. Once your stamp card is full, you can turn it in with your name on the back and receive a new one.”

Additionally, there will be a weekly “Walk with the Rec” at noon on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 27 to encourage all students and faculty/staff to improve their wellness by gaining steps. The walk will be one mile, starting and ending at the REC.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the competition, contact Marshall Graves, assistant director of competitive sports and fitness, at 985-549-5728, [email protected] or talk to a REC control desk attendant.