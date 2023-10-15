The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar

Oct. 13 doesn’t give soccer any trouble against HCU

Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief October 15, 2023
Midfielder+Mya+Guillory+taking+a+swing+at+the+ball+as+she+attempts+to+help+out+her+fellow+Lions+in+their+win.
Chloe Williams
Midfielder Mya Guillory taking a swing at the ball as she attempts to help out her fellow Lions in their win.

Despite it being Oct. 13, the women’s soccer team had no bad luck beating Houston Christian University this Friday, 2-1 at Strawberry Stadium.

Donning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Lady Lions earned their fifth win of this season. While the two teams were neck and neck for the first half, forward Hanna Moffat scored the first goal in the last minute of the first half, assisted by midfielders Hannah McCord and Hallie Yoder.

Moffat also ended up scoring the second and winning goal of the night’s game at 68 minutes with assistance from midfielder Katie Brown. 

After recent losses against Lamar and Texas A&M-Commerce, the victory over HCU was much needed for the team to keep momentum following a 1-0 win at UIW on Sunday, Oct. 8. 

Moffat said, “This past year has been rough and it hasn’t really shown our performance, but we’re working on that and it’s obviously showing.”

Head coach Nathan Gillespie found that his team was excited to play their second to last home games, and found that after their Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game that the Lady Lions had been really working with each other. 

“The girls fought for each other tonight, they weren’t fighting for themselves and now we’re really starting to get the results we know we deserve,” Gillespie said. 

He found that the players leading their team meeting after the loss against Corpus Christi last Friday really aided the team in airing things out and being vulnerable with each other, ultimately strengthening their bond before the HCU game. 

Yoder agreed with Gillespie and Moffat’s statements regarding that the work the team has been putting into their sport really paid off at this game. 

She said, “We’ve had some games where we felt we were the better team but our outcome didn’t show that. It’s really nice to finally showcase what we have and get the result we wanted. I think we’re peaking at the right time.” 

Soccer’s next game will be against McNeese on Oct 15 in Lake Charles. Wish these ladies some luck as they continue on with their season.

About the Contributor
Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief
Chloe Williams is an English major with a concentration in creative writing and minors in communication and theater. She hopes to become a newspaper reporter who will be able to write and travel for the news and spread the voice of the people. You can find her anywhere that contains a stage, hanging out and eating with her friends on campus, or taking a nap when she gets the chance.
