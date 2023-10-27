Crain named professor emeritus

The University of Louisiana System Board has awarded Southeastern’s former President Dr. John L. Crain, the title of President Emeritus for his distinguished service to the school during his 45 years of service to Southeastern’s community.

Dr. Crain’s journey started as a student, obtaining his bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of business administration from Southeastern. He then served as a faculty member, faculty senate president, and department head, where he continued to move up to vice president and interim president of the university.

In February 2009, Dr. Crain was sworn in as President of Southeastern Louisiana University. During his 15-year presidency, Dr. Crain led a host of projects aimed at improving infrastructure and buildings around campus, including new dorms and the new Student Union.

“Dr. Crain fully embraced the university’s Core Values of ‘excellence and caring’ and repeatedly voiced his belief in the importance of ensuring Southeastern’s students receive the very best higher education experience,” Wainwright said. “Those beliefs and his strong leadership have positioned the university and its students to make a meaningful difference in the community, the region and the world.”

Dr. Crain’s efforts to make the university a more beneficial environment for faculty, staff and students can be seen across campus.