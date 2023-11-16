Lions look ahead to River Bell Classic following trouncing of TAMUC

Don’t look now, but Southeastern football is on a three-game winning streak.

After a disastrous 0-7 start to the season, Coach Scelfo’s men have righted the ship and find themselves at 3-7 going into tonight’s River Bell Classic bout at Strawberry Stadium.

Nicholls (5-4, 6-0 SLC) comes into the contest having already clinched the Southland Conference Championship and in turn, the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The Colonels have six conference wins yet five overall victories due to Northwestern State forfeiting their earlier season matchup. All wins over NSU that were forfeited only count toward teams’ conference marks, not their overall record.

Despite either rival being on the opposite ends of two completely different seasons, the Southeastern faithful knows that an upset win over Nicholls would ease the pain of a rather forgetful season.

SLU is 17-16 all-time against the Colonels after clinching the Southland Conference title down the bayou nearly a year ago to the day (Nov. 17, 2022).

The Lions will hope to defend the ‘Berry as the Colonels have won three of the last four meetings in Hammond.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Strawberry Stadium and the game will be aired on ESPN+.

Come out and show your support Lions fans. The task is simple: Beat Nicholls!

SLU has not lost a game in over a month and dismantled Texas A&M-Commerce 52-14 on the road in Texas on Saturday (Nov. 11).

The Lions ran their counterparts ragged to the tune of 226 rushing yards on 44 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) while TAMUC rushed for -23 yards on 32 carries.

The negative number was in large part due to Southeastern’s defense totaling a season-high seven sacks in the game for -59 yards. Even so, Texas A&M-Commerce’s running backs only managed to gain a pedestrian 22 yards on 20 rushes.

All-in-all, it was a dominant display from defensive coordinator Bill D’Ottavio’s unit. Leading the charge was redshirt sophomore defensive end Joshua Randall, who produced a career-high three sacks while also adding a forced fumble to his impressive statline.

The Edna Karr product earned himself Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his breakout performance. Randall is now the third Lion to win this award for the season, joining teammates Victor Tademy (senior safety) and sophomore safety Ian Conerly-Goodly.

The opposing Lions mustered a mere 203 total yards of offense and committed five turnovers.

Four different Southeastern Lions came away with an interception: Tademy, junior linebacker Donte’ Daniels, junior safety Coryell Pierce and redshirt sophomore safety Blayne Delahoussaye.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Shemar Pearl added a fumble recovery to SLU’s tally for good measure.

On offense, junior transfer quarterback Zachary Clement continued to lead the way as the former Northwestern State Demon completed 16/25 of his passes for 160 yards and one touchdown through the air.

The Lafayette native added 78 yards on the ground via 13 carries and a rushing touchdown to his efficient outing.

Junior running back Harlan Dixon enjoyed his best game in a Green and Gold jersey. The LA Tech transfer amassed 164 yards from scrimmage on just 13 touches, highlighted by his 60-yard second quarter touchdown scamper.

Dixon found paydirt three times from his seven rushing attempts and was SLU’s leading rusher (91 yards) and receiver (71 yards) on the day.

Southeastern controlled the game from start to finish in Commerce, Texas after jumping out to a 14-0 lead following the first quarter of action.

The Lions led 38-0 before TAMUC finally got on the board with 1:34 remaining in the first half as junior signal caller Josh Magana connected with junior wide receiver Jerome Buckner for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 38-7 at the half.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Bauer Sharp continued his rampage out of the “Wild Lion” formation. The 6’5 245 pound specimen powered his way into the end zone for a pair of third quarter touchdowns from four and two yards out, giving his side an insurmountable 52-7 lead through three quarters of play.

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-9, 1-5 SLC) managed to find the end zone one last time with 23 seconds remaining in the contest for a face saver, but ultimately couldn’t escape the 52-14 thrashing handed to them by Southeastern (3-7, 3-3 SLC).