Lady Lions prepare for Ducks in northwest NCAA tourney showdown

SLU volleyball will hope to continue its winning ways against No. 2 seed Oregon later tonight at 9 p.m. central time in Eugene, Oregon. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Southeastern (28-4, 17-1 SLC) enters the contest on a blistering 22-game winning streak after breezing through the Southland Conference Tournament. The Green and Gold defeated Houston Christian 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19) in the semifinals before sweeping host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the championship 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18).

The Lady Lions double dipped, having already won the SLC regular season title, adding to their already impressive resume. Coach Jeremy White has now led Southeastern to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Speaking of back to back, Kailin Newsome was awarded SLC Tournament MVP for consecutive seasons. The star senior outside hitter has been phenomenal throughout her Lady Lion career, but especially as of late, averaging a whopping 5.57 kills per set in the conference tournament.

Newsome is joined by a lauded group of teammates hungry for success on volleyball’s biggest stage.

Last year, SLU was bounced in their first-round bout vs. Minnesota on the road 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-14).

This time around, the Lady Lions will hope to endure for a longer postseason stay. The Ducks (26-5, 16-4 PAC) finished second in the PAC 12, three games behind No. 1 seed Stanford.

If Southeastern is able to get by Oregon, the winner of No. 7 seed Iowa State and Hawaii will await. The second-round match will also be played in Eugene tomorrow night at 9 p.m., as the first and second-round games are hosted by the top seed in each quadrant of the bracket.

For further coverage of SLU volleyball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.