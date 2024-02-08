The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Lions dominate UIW to win third straight game

Troy Allen, Staff Reporter February 8, 2024
Senior+guard+Roscoe+Eastmond+looks+for+a+lane+to+drive+into+versus+Northwestern+State+Demons.+%28Jan.+22+-+Hammond%29+
Troy Allen
Senior guard Roscoe Eastmond looks for a lane to drive into versus Northwestern State Demons. (Jan. 22 – Hammond)

After beating the hottest team in the country, the Southeastern Lions (10-13, 5-5 SLC) overpowered the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-15, 2-7 SLC) 76-64 to win their third straight game on Monday night at the Pride Roofing University Center. 

SLU saw four players enter double-figures: senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (18), junior guard Roger McFarlane (18), graduate guard Alec Woodard (16) and sophomore forward Brock Rowbury (15). 

Collectively, the Green and Gold shot 52.2% in the contest and shot a red-hot 11-20 (55%) from three. 

“I thought we played with good spacing, and our guys shared the basketball well tonight. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit, and our guys do that well,” Head Coach David Kiefer said. 

Senior guard Roscoe Eastmond tied a career-high in assists with 13, his second time in three games eclipsing 12 or more assists. Eastmond also has four games this year recording 10 or more dimes in a game. 

The momentum from the game against McNeese carried over as the Lions roared out the gate with a 14-2 run over UIW. Woodard scored seven out of his 16 points in this period to give Southeastern their lead. 

The Cardinals responded with a run to get back into the ball game. After a three from guard Alex Anderson, it capped off a 14-5 run to make the score 19-17. 

However, SLU would build upon their two-point lead to stave off a UIW comeback. McFarlane buried a triple with five seconds left in the first half to give Southeastern a 36-24 lead. 

The Green and Gold caught fire in the second half by shooting a remarkable 73.3% from the field and drilling five out of seven threes.

The Lions amassed their lead to as much as 16 points after a massive dunk by Caldwell, which ignited the entire bench. McFarlane had another huge dunk a couple of possessions later, which officially put the game to bed. 

Anderson ended the game with 13 points for the Cardinals, while guards Sky Wicks and Josiah Hammons had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

SLU will travel north to face the Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-6 SLC) on Saturday, Feb. 10. 

NSU enters the contest with four losses out of their last five games, yet they remain a game behind Southeastern in the Southland Conference standings. The Green and Gold will look to win their fourth straight game. 

“We got off to a rough start, but it shows the resilience of our team for not giving up and quitting. The best basketball is played in February and March, and that’s what we’re starting to do,” Kiefer said. 

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the game live at 3 p.m. For more coverage of Lions basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman tennis player Taisia Bolsova in action during the match against Jackson State at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. (Jan. 31, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions suffer loss to Jackson State, pick up first win at Grambling
Sophomore SLU forward Dylan Canoville rises for monster fastbreak slam dunk following a steal in the Lions dramatic victory over McNeese at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Feb. 3, 2024 - Hammond)
Lions corral Cowboys, put an end to nation’s longest winning streak
Freshman guard Avari Berry uses her speed to drive past a UIW defender for a layup. (Feb. 1, 2024 - Hammond)
Southeastern edges UIW in triple overtime thriller
Senior SLU guard/forward Nick Caldwell puts his head down and drives to the goal on Northwestern State defender at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Jan. 22, 2024 - Hammond)
Lions fall short to Cardinals, rebound against HCU in dominant fashion
Junior SLU guard Taylor Bell goes up for contested layup vs. Texas A&M-Commerce at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Jan. 20, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions lose first conference game at Lamar after 7-0 start
Freshman sprinter Onyah Favour makes her way around the curve as the second leg of the womens 4x400 meter relay.
Gold rush in Birmingham: SLU Track and Field claims five titles at Samford Open

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *