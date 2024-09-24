Lions overpowered by FCS champion Jackrabbits

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern (1-3) lost at home on Saturday night 41-0 to No. 1 South Dakota State (3-1) at Strawberry Stadium.

The two-time defending FCS national champions proved too much for the Lions to handle, as they were soundly beaten from start to finish.

Despite holding the reigning Walter Payton award winner Mark Gronowski to just 7/17 for 65 yards and an interception through the air, SLU had no answer for SDSU’s rushing attack.

The Jackrabbits ran 36 times for 341 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, which largely came from the legs of Kirby Vorhees.

The redshirt freshman running back totaled 179 yards rushing on only five attempts for an absurd 35.8 yards per clip.

Vorhees added a hat trick of touchdowns to his gaudy stat line and at one point, had scored all three times he had touched the ball.

Senior backfield mate Amar Johnson carried the rock 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, while backup quarterback Chase Mason ran it seven times for 56 yards and a score as well.

On the flip side, Southeastern struggled to generate much of anything offensively, failing to reach the century mark in either passing or rushing yardage.

SLU produced a mere 186 yards of offense but actually won the time of possession battle 34:08-25:52.

However, this would be as far as victories went for the Lions, as a suffocating Jackrabbits defense seemed to be a step ahead all evening long.

Junior quarterback Damon Stewart received his first career start for Southeastern and completed less than half of his passes (9/20) for 81 yards.

The UAB and Alabama State transfer also threw two costly interceptions.

Redshirt junior Eli Sawyer entered the game in relief duty, completing 1/3 passes for 11 yards.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Darius Lewis led all SLU pass catchers with five receptions for 56 yards.

Following a dominant performance against Eastern Washington last week, running back duo Antonio Martin Jr. and Harlan Dixon found room to run hard to come by against South Dakota State.

Martin ran 14 times for 36 yards, while Dixon carried seven times for 28 yards.

Junior wide receiver Brandon Hayes actually had the most success running the ball for the Lions, gaining 28 yards on four attempts.

The Southern Miss transfer was able to utilize his speed around the edge on multiple jet sweeps.

Defensively, junior linebacker KK Reno paced Southeastern with 10 tackles as senior safety Coryell Pierce collected eight.

Senior linebacker Donte’ Daniels intercepted Gronowski for the Lions’ lone takeaway of the contest.

Following a defensive stop on SLU’s first possession of the game, senior cornerback Dalys Beanum returned the ensuing punt 88 yards to the house, opening the scoring for SDSU, who never looked back.

Senior kicker Hunter Dustman added the extra point and the Jackrabbits jumped out in front, 7-0 with 8:57 to go in the first quarter.

After four straight punts (two from each team), Southeastern committed the game’s first turnover.

On third and six from the SLU 37, Stewart was pressured by SDSU’s Bryce Hawthorne, who forced an errant throw, which was picked off by Colby Huerter.

South Dakota State’s senior safety returned the interception 38 yards down to the Southeastern 27-yard line on the final play of the first quarter.

The Lions defense stood strong, forcing a punt but the Jackrabbits were able to pin them deep in their own territory at the SLU four.

Southeastern punted it right back to SDSU, who embarked on a short, four-play, 48-yard touchdown drive.

Vorhees’ 20-yard scoring scamper extended the Jackrabbits’ lead to 14-0 (Dustman PAT good) with 9:05 left in the second quarter.

SLU’s attempt to respond was thwarted as junior kicker Riley Callaghan saw his 49-yard effort drift wide left.

SDSU took over, but Gronowski fell victim to the turnover bug, tossing an interception to Daniels, who laid out tremendously for the catch.

Undoubtedly the loudest the ‘Berry got all night came on Daniels’ impact takeaway and the Lions set up shop at the Jackrabbits’ 41.

However, Stewart returned the favor three plays later, throwing his second interception of the half on third and eight.

Senior Jackrabbits linebacker Daeton McGaughy deflected Stewart’s pass up into the air and teammate Steven Arrell corralled the interception.

Arrell returned the pick 24 yards near midfield to the South Dakota State 44.

Seven plays later, Vorhees took his second carry of the game 21 yards to paydirt, extending the Jackrabbits’ lead to 20-0.

A high snap spoiled SDSU’s extra point attempt, and the visitors went into the locker room up 20 points at the half.

Southeastern looked tired in the second half as South Dakota State seemingly imposed their will on the Lions.

Following an SDSU three-and-out, SLU would put together a solid drive from their own 30, getting as far as the Jackrabbits’ 16 before going backwards and settling for a field goal try.

Callaghan’s rough night continued as his 34-yard attempt missed wide left and any early third quarter momentum the Lions had mounted quickly vanquished.

Vorhees added to Southeastern’s misery on the very next play, racing 80 yards up the middle to the end zone, blowing the contest wide open, 27-0 (Dustman PAT good).

Johnson joined the party with a 14-yard touchdown run later in the third and SDSU led 34-0 (Dustman PAT good).

Mason rubbed salt in SLU’s wounds, plunging in from a yard out with under five minutes to play and SDSU opened up a final 41-0 advantage (Dustman PAT good).

Southeastern will look to shake off its blowout defeat when they travel to Stephenville, Texas to take on Tarleton State (3-1), representing the Green and Gold’s last non-conference bout of the season.

The Lions lost to the Texans somewhat controversially last fall at home 14-13 after Reno’s scoop and score was deemed an incomplete pass.

SLU will look for revenge this Saturday, Sept. 28, with kickoff time being set for 6 p.m. against TSU.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and radio listeners can tune in to the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM).

For all things Southeastern sports, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.