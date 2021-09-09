Sept. 9, 2021: Southeastern re-opening progress update

I am very pleased to share that electric utility service was restored to the main campus last night. With this development, all campus buildings now have power. Additionally, utility repair crews continue to make significant progress restoring power in the community.

With full restoration of power, campus facility repair and damage mitigation will accelerate. Given the extensive work being done, campus will remain closed at least through Sunday, September 12. Faculty/staff who are not involved in the campus recovery work are asked to not be on campus at the present time.

Yesterday, an electronic survey was launched to collect information about the status of our students; unfortunately, a programming error made it necessary to relaunch the survey today. Accordingly, all students are encouraged to log in to LEONet to complete the survey.

A phased re-opening of campus is anticipated next week with instruction beginning no earlier than Wednesday, September 15. Projections of the timing for reasonable completion of campus repairs along with status information about campus constituents will help further inform the decisions for campus reopening.

More details will be forthcoming tomorrow.

LION UP!

John L. Crain

President