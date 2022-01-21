The Chief’s Brief – January 2022

Welcome to this month’s Chief’s Brief. This is a monthly feature to let you, the Lion community, know what has been happening on campus, where you can meet an officer, answer any questions you have about your University Police Department and to offer a monthly safety tip.

First, I would like to welcome all our returning students back to campus for an exciting spring semester. UPD has been here during the break getting ready for your return. From planning new events and making sure our campus continues to be a safe environment, to working with our campus partners in addressing the needs of our community, our focus has been on your safety!

This month, I would like to speak about how to report a crime that occurs on campus. UPD is here 24/7 and is located in Pride Hall. If you feel you are the victim of a crime, you can come to UPD and speak with an officer. This officer will listen to you and determine if a law violation has occurred. After speaking with the officer, several options come into play for you as the reporting party:

First, if it is deemed a crime, you may file a report. You then have the option to pursue charges or not. No one will force you or influence you on your decision, but please come speak with us as your report may help someone else.

If you decide not to press charges, UPD closes the case and there is no additional follow-up.

If you decide to move forward with pursuing charges, UPD will investigate the case and issue any charges that need to be filed. UPD will always follow up with you and keep you informed of the progress.

Remember, not all cases can be solved and not all property can be recovered, but we will work the case until there are no more leads.

Additionally, if it is not a criminal act but instead a violation of university policy, Housing policy or Student Code of Conduct, we will assist you with speaking to the appropriate office that will handle your report. If it is during hours when that office is open, we will reach out immediately for you. If it is after hours, a report will be forwarded to them by UPD along with UPD giving you the needed information to also make contact.

Remember, UPD is here for you. If you have a question or a need, please call or come by the office and speak with us. If you witness a crime or something you feel is out of place or suspicious, always report it.

Upcoming UPD Events:

University Police will be participating in the national Click-it or Ticket Seatbelt Campaign throughout the month of January. Always remember to wear your seatbelt when operating a motor vehicle.

University Police will be tabling at the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 in reference to identifying and addressing stalking behaviors for Stalking Awareness month.

University Police will be participating in an open forum with community partners from the University Counseling Center and the Office for Student Advocacy and Accountability in reference to recognizing stalking behaviors and what resources are available on campus. Please join us on Feb. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the TEC.

As the current surge in COVID-19 cases eases, University Police hopes to offer a Rape Aggression Defense class this semester. Keep an eye on our social media pages (@SoutheasternUPD) for any date announcements.

If you or your organization would like UPD to present on a topic, please reach out to us and we will make it happen: [email protected].

Safety Tips:

As the semester begins and you return to campus, secure your belongings, lock your vehicles, and make a list of important and valuable items along with their serial numbers. This will help in the recovery process should your property be taken.

If you see suspicious persons or activity, call UPD immediately at 985-549-2222.

Online criminal acts are at an all-time high, from identity theft to extortion and other various scams. Don’t become a victim. Use your best judgment and common sense. A prince in Nigeria would not email or call you to deposit his millions in your account for a fee. Conversations online with persons who start asking for your personal information probably don’t have your best interest in mind. You do not know who you are chatting with, and it’s probably not who you imagine it is. If you think something is too good to be true or you just have that weird feeling, stop before you go any further and give UPD a call. Ask us questions and let us look into it.

Remember, UPD is located in Pride Hall and is open 24/7. You can reach us from any campus phone by dialing 2222 and from any cell phone or off-campus line by dialing 985-549-2222.

Remember to mask up and practice social distancing to keep our Lion Nation strong.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].

We will see you around campus. LION UP!

Chief Beckner

Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department