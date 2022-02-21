New bachelor’s degree in theatre to be offered at Southeastern

The Department of Visual Art + Design will begin a new Bachelor of Arts Degree in theatre in the summer of 2022.

The performance degree curriculum will be composed of skills vital for theatre, as described by Steve Schepker, the director of theatre.

“They’re going to get classes in acting, directing, stage management and production management. All the elements that make up a solid theatre experience,” Schepker said.

According to Schepker, getting a new degree was a lengthy process. So, the opportunity to bring it back is important to students and faculty.

Schepker said, “The last time Southeastern had this degree was in 1988. This is a really big deal because it is very hard to get a new degree program, so we are thrilled. There are students who’ve been wanting this for years, and just haven’t had the opportunity to fully degree in theatre. Now, they can get a theatre degree.”

Freshman English major Mya Mire said she is excited about being able to get a bachelor’s degree in theatre.

“Dr. Fox first told me that they were working on getting a theatre major here at Southeastern. I was excited. My original plan was to minor in it because they do have a minor, but a minor just wasn’t satisfying enough for me. I’m so happy that this degree is coming to Southeastern, not only for me personally, but for other people looking to further explore their theatre career as well,” Mire said.

With a growing film industry in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and more local areas, sophomore theatre design major Dominic Arcuri said he is looking forward to the opportunities this degree could provide.

“Everyone always talks about the theatre teachers at LSU or the film programs in New Orleans, but lately the entertainment industry is seeping into places like Covington and Hammond. So, it makes sense to enhance the curriculum a bit, and who knows what kind of opportunities and growth could happen for the university and its students, but Hammond in general,” Arcuri said.

The department plans on recruiting new students to the program, according to Schepker.

Schepker said, “We are going to start recruiting at local high schools and on campus, really reaching out to people who are starting out their college career. To bring a degree back is a really big deal for Southeastern and for the students. We have a lot of juniors that are not very happy that we are getting a theatre degree because they would have to take an extra year or so. “