LEONet to temporarily shut down for update

LEONet is scheduled to be down from Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. through Tuesday, March 1. The Office of Technology is hoping to have the site back up before Tuesday. An email will be released if the update is completed early.

Changes will be made to the PeopleSoft application and updated to the newer version. This project has been in the works since last year.

Enterprise Resource Planning Leader Susan Leblanc said, “Users on the application will not see very many changes. Most of the changes will be with the background of the system. It procedures for upgrading, updating, patching, securing things on our end.”

According to the Student Notice sent out on Feb. 17, users should not notice any significant change in appearance or navigation of the system.

“However, users must clear their internet browser cache prior to initial login to LEONet after the upgrade,” the notice said.

Instructions to do so can be found here at the bottom of the webpage.

Contact the Office of the Registrar at 985-549-2244 or the help desk in the Office of Technology at 985-549-5555 with any questions or concerns about the upcoming changes.