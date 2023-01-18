Miss Southeastern Q&A: The path to the crown

In anticipation of the Miss Southeastern 2023 scholarship competition, The Lion’s Roar Newspaper asked each candidate questions about the contest. This year, the Miss Southeastern pageant will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre. The competition will be live streamed on the Southeastern Channel and general admission is free.

The Lion’s Roar asked:

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

2) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

3) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

4) What does your social impact initiative mean to you?

5) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

As Miss Southeastern, my goal is to spread the importance of volunteering throughout the campus community. I want to help people find their passion for volunteering and relating to a cause in the same way I have been able to.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern because I wanted a chance to be more involved on campus. I think that Miss Southeastern is a great way to make new connections and network, and I would love to be able to do that while representing the school.

1) What does your social impact initiative mean to you?

I chose domestic violence as my social impact because it is a big topic that a lot of people never discuss. There are many people in this world who are afraid to speak up or feel as if they are going to be judged, which cause the more we talk about domestic violence, the more it becomes aware and we are able to identify abusive behavior and take action to prevent harm to the people in our community.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern? I chose to compete in Miss Southeastern because I want to be able to make a change and inspire people. It is my dream to inspire others and I always love to give to the community as much as I can. This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know people and is a great experience to be apart of as a woman.

1) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

If I was crowned Miss Southeastern I would help connect the Hammond and Southeastern community back to their public libraries through the use of social media outreach. My plan would be to start by starting free tutoring groups at the libraries taught by Southeastern students and other volunteers. These tutoring services would benefit not only the underprivileged students in need but also the Southeastern students by providing them with a good volunteer opportunity.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

Miss Southeastern is much more than just a beauty pageant it’s about representing the university and your social initiative impact. I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern because the Southeastern community is essential to me, and it would be an excellent opportunity to get to represent the university and get further immersed into the community.

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

As Miss Southeastern, I will bring my social impact initiative to life. Last year I had the opportunity to light up the University Center in the colors for Rare Disease Day. I want to remind the students of Southeastern the importance of rare diseases and raise awareness for needed testing at birth which will hopefully spare the lives of many babies.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete in Miss Southeastern because this is has been a dream of mine for many years. I love how Miss Southeastern is a student, but she is also one of the voices of the student body. Competing in the Miss Southeastern scholarship competition has been the most rewarding experience.

1) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

If I was crowned Miss Southeastern, I would use my platform to spread the word about my social impact initiative. I am adamant about body positivity, and I think this opportunity would be a great way to encourage women everywhere to love their body.

2) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

Miss Southeastern means responsibility. It is the power to do good. So many women across the world, and especially in this community, struggle to see themselves in a positive light. Miss Southeastern is womanhood and being proud of that. I want to stand on stage and represent any woman who has ever felt insecure about their body and show them that we, as women, can conquer the world with the right motivation and respect.

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

Utilizing my time as Miss Southeastern, I plan to raise awareness for the challenges faced by those suffering with disabilities and mental illnesses, as well as advocating for changes across campus and the Hammond community. From renovating tactile markers on the sidewalks to improving elevators in public buildings, sharing information on social media to volunteering with organizations both on and off campus, I plan to ensure equal access in our society to people of all kinds.

2) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

Miss Southeastern is an opportunity to develop leadership skills, enhance my education, and promote the causes I’m most passionate about. Also, Miss Southeastern is a role model for Southeastern students, community members, and especially for young girls of the region.

1) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

If I am Crowned Miss Southeastern I plan to have more interactions with the student body and post talks that might help our college students that are going through something. I attend to be one of the best Miss southeastern and to give everyone hopes that they can do this too.

2) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

Miss southeastern means to be the voice for our students that we are more than just a face. With community service we are a part of something so special. While just being a regular student.

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

As Miss Southeastern, I would strive to create a positive environment for all individuals, our campus, and our surrounding community. I would implore students to participate in community service events and provide them with ample resources and opportunities to connect within the student body.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern because I felt like I never truly got to explore my more feminine side. I spent my entire life as an athlete, and have never gotten many opportunities to find my divine femininity. Throughout this experience, I have had these strong and intelligent women take me under their wings and welcome me.

1) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

If I am crowned Miss Southeastern, I will work to make campus more accessible for all students while also using my social media platforms to show students that no matter your circumstances, you can achieve your dreams.

2) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

To me, Miss Southeastern means being an ambassador for your dreams and the university. It means being a leader and a role model for your students and your community.

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

I plan to spend my reign attending as many service events as possible. But aside from the physical dirt I hope to find myself in, I hope to learn more about the people around me and touch as many lives as possible, even if it’s just through a smile. The smallest act can change someone’s life; being kind is the first step. As for my Social Impact Initiative, I plan to provide entertainment through KSLU for the late night students who find themselves on the road and promote safe driving apps available to everyone at no cost.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

Aside from the scholarship opportunity, I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern to make a difference. Whether it be as small as making someone smile or introducing a safer way to be on the road, I want to leave an impact! There’s also the added perk of gaining a more extensive network of friendly faces– I’m a huge people person and am always ready to make a new friend.

1) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

To me, Miss Southeastern means the opportunity to have a platform to promote positive change around the campus and hopes of making a powerful impact within the community. Often, people in charge seem unapproachable, unattainable; or even not relatable. If given the chance to be Miss Southeastern, I want to prove the opposite. Being Miss Southeastern is more than glitz and glam. It’s a voice and an ear to the people I serve and promotes positive change while doing it.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern because I definitely saw it as an opportunity to become self-aware of my strengths. Thanks to my pageant sisters showing effortless love and support, I’ve gained so much confidence through the preparation for Miss Southeastern. Just as my pageant sisters have been for me, I will endeavor to establish female empowerment in supporting the families of women, which will alter the outlook of cancer into a much positive light by providing early detection screening. In addition, I want to solidify my success through acts of kindness and service to Southeastern’s community.

1) What do you plan to do if you were crowned Miss Southeastern?

If I were to win Miss Southeastern, I would take great Lion Pride in my role. During my year of service, I plan to attend community events, spread my social impact, and build relationships with those of the Hammond community.

2) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

To me, winning Miss Southeastern is more than winning a beauty competition. Miss Southeastern represents a large platform, and I hope to be the face that represents that platform bigger than before. I want to use my platform to show others they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

1) How do you aim to make a difference as Miss Southeastern?

I aim to help make our community more diverse and united as one.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete in the Miss Southeastern competition to help build a better community and spread awareness of the struggles students with disabilities face.

1) What does Miss Southeastern mean to you?

It is for young ladies to authentically be confident within their skin through tools such as effective communication, etiquette, and relationship building. For me, it means that ladies will have a safe place to build their confidence. In addition, they will be surrounded by ladies who can understand and listen to them while enhancing them as a woman.

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete because we as women need a place to connect with someone who has experienced similar issues or insecurities while giving ways to overcome those obstacles that can be implemented into other aspects of their lives. In addition, it will encourage ladies to pursue the things they want and build their confidence.

1) What does your social impact initiative mean to you?

Until I reached High School, I thought something was wrong with me, but when I was finally diagnosed with anxiety, I could put a name to it and find ways to tame it. I want to help others manage their anxiety as well. If others don’t know how to handle it, I want to be there to support and encourage them!

2) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I, first and foremost, wanted to serve and do my part for this campus and community. I love giving back in any way I can, and this title will allow me to do so.